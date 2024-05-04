'I'll Pay You $500 To Hire Me...': A Unique Pitch Sent By A Job Applicant To Wingify's Founder Paras Chopra; Netizens React

Representative Image

"This is how you get attention!" Paras Chopra, the founder of software company Wingify captioned his post on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, where he shared a screengrab of the message sent from an applicant to him.

The message sent from the applicant to hire him for the company was very different from the regular messages we come across. It was in quite a different form and an interesting way of pitching. Sharing the screenshot, Paras Chopra, wrote, "Obviously won’t take money but very impressed with the pitch."

The message sent from the applicant read: "I want to work at Wingify. I have a unique proposition for you."

"I'll pay you USD 500 to hire me," read the message sent by the applicant.

"If I don't prove myself to be one of the best within a week you can fire me & keep the money. Saying this so I'll have skin in the game & not to waste your teams time," the message added.

Furthermore, the message sent by the applicant to the Wingify's founder ended in a more intriguing way. "Looking forward to your rejection", wrote the applicant.

Netizens Reaction

This message sent by the applicant to Paras Chopra followed a unique way pitching style, attracting attention from netizens who responded to it.

Pavan Dongare, a X user, commended, "I can bet same for product role at 2x but guess this trick won’t work now."

In response to Dongare's post, Chopra replied, "Attention tricks work only once :)"

Another user, Rahul Chakraborty, wrote, "It also speaks about the sad state of jobs currently - where a candidate has to mention $$$ to get attention :)"

"Offering money seemed a bit too much, haha. But surely convincing enough, nonetheless. Especially the closing," added another X user.