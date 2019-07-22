IL&FS: Probe into role of rating agencies deepens

New Delhi: Sebi has expanded its probe into the role of five credit rating agencies after a forensic audit mandated by the new board of crisis-ridden IL&FS flagged serious lapses and their possible complicity with the former top brass of the group in giving top ratings despite weak financials.

While CEOs of two rating agencies have already been forced to go on leave pending completion of the probe on the advice of Sebi, officials said the regulator is now looking into possible systemic lapses at all five rating agencies and also into the role of multiple people suspected to have intentionally manipulated the rating procedures.

The special audit conducted by Grant Thornton found that its review of emails exchanged by the former key executives of IL&FS group and the top officials of rating agencies showed that they were aware of the serious liquidity concerns and weakening financials of the group.

The report has also highlighted instances where CRAs had "initially decided to downgrade the ratings, but a combination of tactics employed by then key employees of IL&FS and favours/gifts resulted in either consistent/good ratings or avoidance of rating downgrade".