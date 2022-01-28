IIFL Home Finance signs MoU with Indian Naval placement agency for hiring veterans

IIFL Home Finance Ltd. (IIFL HFL) and the Indian Naval Placement Agency (INPA) today signed an MoU, through which the two entities will explore opportunities for the recruitment of naval veterans within IIFL HFL.

IIFL HFL aims to hire veterans/ ex-servicemen / dependents who have retired from the Indian Navy/ dependents and competent for roles through this MoU. Monu Ratra, ED & CEO, IIFL HFL and Vice Admiral Suraj Berry, AVSM, NM, VSM, Controller of Personnel Services, Indian Navy signed the MoU.

Through the MoU, INPA will identify a pool of ex-servicemen/ dependents candidates for relevant roles as per recruitment standards of IIFL HFL. The company will, in turn, enable these individuals’ transition to the corporate sector through in-house assimilation and training programs.

IIFL HFL under its Diversity and Inclusion initiative aims to offer ex-servicemen opportunities in line with their qualifications, experience, and attributes acquired during their service period.

Ratra stated that “Through this program we hope to boost our existing workforce to provide affordable housing that truly works better for everyone”.

“We are honored and proud to partner with the Indian Navy to recruit our veterans who have served the country selflessly and bring with them special skills that can be applied towards creating a healthier world and through this MoU we hope to further our commitment to our armed forces and provide our veterans a platform to continue utilizing their skills and competency.” said, Ms. Rashmi Priya, Head-HR, IIFLHFL.

Vice Admiral Suraj Berry, AVSM, NM, VSM, said that “The INPA is committed to facilitating Ex-Servicemen, our veterans, find employment opportunities after their service to our Nation and it is our endeavor to work with the corporate sector to identify and develop programs that enables this cause. We look forward to working with IIFL HFL on this initiative”.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 07:02 PM IST