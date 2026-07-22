IIFL Finance Profit Rises 14.4% QoQ To ₹713.13 Crore In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: IIFL Finance Limited on Wednesday announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, reporting a net profit after tax of ₹713.13 crore.

This represents a 14.4 per cent increase from the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026, when the consolidated net profit was ₹623.26 crore.

On a year-on-year basis, the net profit surged by 160.1 per cent from ₹274.17 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Revenue and Expenses

Consolidated revenue from operations for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 was ₹3,919.15 crore, up from ₹3,692.50 crore in the previous quarter.

Total consolidated income for the reporting period reached ₹3,921.88 crore, compared to ₹3,699.67 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Total consolidated expenses for the quarter stood at ₹2,993.24 crore.

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Earnings Per Share

The consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹15.87, compared to ₹13.80 in the preceding quarter. Year-on-year, the basic EPS saw a significant rise from ₹5.49 reported in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Key Appointment Changes

Amit Sharma, Business Head – Unsecured Lending, Senior Management Personnel, stepped down from his position on 22 July 2026. Sharma’s departure is part of an internal movement, necessitating a transition into another role within the company.

Non-Convertible Debentures Utilisation

IIFL Finance fully utilised ₹100.00 crore raised through non-convertible debentures via private placement on 29 May 2026. The company reported no deviation or variation in the use of these issue proceeds.

Loans Transferred

The company transferred loan accounts amounting to ₹4,802.33 crore through direct assignment. Additionally, ₹1,956.44 crore in loan accounts were transferred via PTC (Pass Through Certificates) deals during the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Asset Quality

For standalone results, the Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) stood at 1.27 per cent and Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) at 0.71 per cent for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The specific provision coverage ratio was 44.79 per cent.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.