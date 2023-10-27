 IIFL Finance Appoint T S Ramakrishnan As Additional Non-Executive Director
IIFL Finance Appoint T S Ramakrishnan As Additional Non-Executive Director

IIFL Finance Appoint T S Ramakrishnan As Additional Non-Executive Director

Ramakrishnan will be taking over as the additional non-executive director with effect from October 26, 2023.

Updated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
IIFL Finance Appoint T S Ramakrishnan As Additional Non-Executive Director | Image: IIFL Finance (Representative)

IIFL Finance board on Friday in line with a representation letter from Life Insurance Committee and based on the recommendations from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee appointed T S Ramakrishnan as an additional non-executive director, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Ramakrishnan will be taking over as the additional non-executive director with effect from October 26, 2023.

T S Ramakrishnan, MD and CEO of LIC Mutual Funds, holds Honors in Bachelor of Commerce, PGDIM degree and Diploma in Health Insurance. Also, he is a fellow member of the Insurance Institute of India. He joined LIC as an Administrative Officer in 1988 and has exposure to life insurance, group and pension schemes. He has 3 years of experience in LIC Housing Finance in the field of Marketing & Recovery.

IIFL Finance shares

The shares of IIFL Finance on Friday afternoon at 12:39 pm IST were trading at Rs 609.80, up by 2.03 per cent.

IIFL Home Finance Secures $100 Million Loan From IFC
