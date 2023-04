According to an exchange filing, finance firm IIFL will allot 12,500 secured, redeemable and non-convertible devbentures, for a face value of Rs 1 lakh per unit.

This takes the value of the issue of debentures, with an 8.50 per cent coupon rate, via private placement to Rs 125 crore.