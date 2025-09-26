IGBC’s Green Mumbai Summit 2025 Showcases Path To Net Zero And Sustainable Cities

The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), hosted the second edition of the Green Mumbai Summit 2025 at Mumbai. This year’s summit revolved around the theme, “Advancing Climate Resilience: Decarbonizing the Built Environment,” reflecting the need to create a sustainable, low-carbon, and climate-resilient Mumbai amid mounting environmental challenges.

The summit convened a diverse group of stakeholders including policymakers, urban planners, architects, real estate developers, industry leaders, academia, and sustainability advocates. The discussions centred on how Mumbai can accelerate its efforts to decarbonize its built environment to meet India’s Net Zero mission by 2070 under the Panchamrit Abhiyan, focusing on innovative urban planning, green construction, and integrated climate strategies.

A strong collaboration and participation from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) was the event’s highlight. This partnership showcased shared commitments to implementing green infrastructure projects, renewable energy integration, sustainable waste management, and nature-positive urban planning across the Mumbai metropolitan region. Both municipal bodies presented concrete steps toward embedding climate resilience into city governance and operations, highlighting a metropolitan-wide approach to achieving sustainability goals through coordinated local action.

The summit’s inauguration witnessed Avinash Kate, Dy. Municipal Commissioner, BMC and Krunal Negandhi, Member CM's Task Force on Environment and Climate Change along with Thomas Fritzsche, Founder and Head of Design, Thomas Fritzsche Architects; Dr. Mala Singh, Chairperson, IGBC Mumbai Chapter; Chitranjan Kaushik, Co-Chair of IGBC Mumbai Chapter; and M Anand, Deputy Executive Director, Indian Green Building Council who set the context.

Elaborating on the BMC’s Vision for Sustainable Urban Planning and Greening Mumbai, Avinash Kate, emphasised that “At BMC, our vision for Greening Mumbai is rooted in making sustainable urban planning a reality. We recognize that buildings and real estate contribute significantly to emissions and transforming the new buildings while retrofitting the existing buildings is key to achieving our net zero goals. With the support of IGBC, we are committed to driving low-carbon design, innovative materials, and future-ready development practices, ensuring that Mumbai grows as a greener, healthier, and more liveable city for generations to come.”

Dr. Mala Singh, Chairperson, IGBC Mumbai Chapter, emphasized the Indian Green Building Council’s commitment to green Mumbai and accelerating the green building adoption across the country in the coming years.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s G/South Ward Office was conferred the IGBC Gold Certification under the Green Existing Buildings Rating System. It achieved this distinction through sustainable measures such as installing water-efficient fixtures that saved 48% potable water, implementing a 10 KLD on-site Sewage Treatment Plant that treated all wastewater, and harvesting 100% of available run-off.