 ‘…If Someone Were To Assassinate Him’: WTFund’s Co-Founder Harnidh Kaur Sparks Controversy Over Comments On PM Modi; Netizens React
Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of leading stock broker Zerodha, launched an initiative called 'WTFund', aimed to empower young entrepreneurs with innovative ideas to make a mark in their respective industries.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 05:04 PM IST
In the recent aftermath of the launch of WTFund by Zerodha co-founder, the WTFunds have sparked debate on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

This followed a tweet by one of the team members of WTFund, Harnidh Kaur, which stated, "Rajnath Singh: 'Modi has followed Mahatma's footsteps.' The only way this is correct is if someone were to assassinate him. Seriously."

Although her social media account on X is no longer visible on the platform, a screenshot of her post is going viral with numerous reactions from netizens.

Harnidh Kaur holds a key role within 'WTFund,' as shown by her LinkedIn profile, where she highlighted, "Funding the future of Indian Enterpreneurship @WTFund."

Who is Harnidh Kaur?

Harnith Kaur is a startup operator, poet, and social media influencer. She has also published two poetry books, "The Inability of Words" in 2016 and "The Ease of Forgetting" in 2017. With over 40K followers on Instagram, she holds significant influence on social media. Additionally, she plays a key role within WTFund.

In response to her post, Tajinder Bagga, National Secretary BJYMI and former BJP MLA Candidate from Hari Nagar, posted on his social media platform, "Congratulations @nikhilkamathcio for your new company @TheWTFund & well-deserved co-founders."

Additionally, he shared another post showcasing WTFund blocking him from their account.

Netizens Reactions

Netizens are reacting to the screenshot of Harnidh Kaur's post, which is going viral on the social media platform X, with various comments.

One X user named Vijay S Sharma posted, "Boycott @zerodhaonline."

Another X user, Mrityunjay Singh, commented, "@nsitharaman see how people who wish and might plan for PM Modi's assassination are being hired by companies. These companies will only commit financial frauds. @TheWTFund, sponsored by @nikhilkamathcio, is promoting @PMOIndia-hating anti-social elements."

What is WTFund?

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of leading stock broker Zerodha, on Monday launched an initiative called 'WTFund', aimed to empower young visionaries with innovative ideas to make a mark in their respective industries.

The fund aimed to select and support forty young entrepreneurs over the course of one year. The individuals will undergo a rigorous screening process and receive ongoing assistance until they secure their first institutional funding.

WTFund is open to investing in all sectors, providing a growth platform for emerging founders, creators, makers, and dreamers.

Kamath emphasised the significant impact young founders can make in the entrepreneurial landscape. He stated that WTFund's primary objective is to foster a culture where young entrepreneurs feel encouraged to take risks by providing them with a robust support system.

