IDFC First Bank rewards employees with shares worth Rs 80 lakh as stock options | Image: IDFC First Bank (Representative)

According to an exchange filing, IDFC First has approved the allotment of 10,23,035 equity shares at face value Rs 10 per unit, to employees who exercised their stock options.

Read Also IDFC First Bank rewards employees with shares worth Rs 80 lakh as stock options

This transaction has increased the paid up share capital of IDFC First up to ₹66,19,14,48,510.