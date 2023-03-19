IDFC First Bank rewards employees with shares worth Rs 80 lakh as stock options | Image: IDFC First Bank (Representative)

IDFC First Bank Limited on Saturday allotted 8,05,845 equity shares worth Rs 80,58,450 to employees as stock options. The Allotment, Transfer and Routine Matters Committee approved the allocation of shares with face value of Rs 10 under the IDFC First Bank ESOS scheme.

The equity shares will rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the bank in all respects.

After the allotment the paid-up equity share capital of the bank increased to Rs 62,40,62,09,570 comprising 6,24,06,20,957 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

IDFC First Bank MCLR

IDFC First Bank on March 8 hiked the MCLR by 5-15 basis points across tenures.

IDFC First Bank shares

The shares of IDFC First Bank on Friday closed at Rs 55.30, down by 0.09 per cent.