IDFC FIRST Bank Raises $500 Million Overseas, Maiden Global Bond Issue Broadens Funding Base

IDFC FIRST Bank has priced its maiden USD 500-million international senior notes issue at a 5.625 percent coupon. |

Mumbai: IDFC FIRST Bank has successfully priced its first international bond issue, raising USD 500 million through senior notes. The transaction marks the private sector lender’s entry into global debt capital markets.

The bank priced the notes on August 18, 2026, through its International Financial Services Centre Banking Unit. It said the fundraise would help diversify its funding profile and widen access to international sources of capital.

Global Response

The issue received strong participation from a broad group of global institutional investors, according to the bank’s exchange filing. The response reflected investor interest in the offer and confidence in the bank’s business model and growth plans.

The US dollar-denominated notes have been issued under Regulation S through a private placement. Regulation S allows securities to be offered outside the United States under specified conditions.

Issue Details

The notes carry a coupon rate of 5.625 per cent and have a tenure of three years. The allotment is scheduled for August 25, 2026, while the maturity date is August 25, 2029.

Interest will be paid twice a year, on August 25 and February 25. The first interest payment is due on February 25, 2027.

The notes are unsecured, meaning they are not backed by a specific charge over the bank’s assets. Unless redeemed earlier, purchased or cancelled, they will be repaid on the maturity date.

Listing Plans

IDFC FIRST Bank plans to list the notes on the Vienna Multilateral Trading Facility and the Global Securities Market of India INX. The notes may also be listed on the Debt Securities Market of NSE IX.

The filing said there had been no cancellation or termination of the issuance proposal. It also reported no delay or default related to interest or principal payments.

The overseas issue gives IDFC FIRST Bank another source of funding beyond the domestic market. Access to international investors could support future capital needs while reducing dependence on a limited pool of funding sources.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information disclosed by Ecoboard Industries in an exchange filing and has not been independently verified further.