IDFC FIRST Bank Allots 46,74,343 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: IDFC First Bank (Representative)

IDFC FIRST Bank on Tuesday announced that the Board of Directors of the Bank approved the allotment of 46,74,343 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each fully paid-up to eligible employees of the Bank under the ‘IDFC FIRST Bank ESOS’, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The Face value of the equity shares will be ₹10 each.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from ₹ 66,28,18,43,140 comprising of 6,62,81,84,314 equity shares of ₹ 10 each fully paid-up to ₹ 66,32,85,86,570 comprising of 6,63,28,58,657 equity shares of ₹ 10 each fully paid-up.

IDFC FIRST Bank shares

The shares of IDFC FIRST Bank on Tuesday at 12:18 pm IST were at ₹83, down by 0.84 percent.

