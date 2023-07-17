IDFC Extends Term Of Mahendra Shah As MD, Appoints Bipin Gemani As WTD & CFO Of The Company | IDFC Bank

The board of directors of Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC) on Monday gave its nod for the re-appointment of Mahendra N Shah as Managing Director of the Company with effective from October 01, 2023 till September 30, 2024 and appointment of Bipin Gemani as the Whole Time Director and Chief Financial Officer (WTD & CFO) of the Company from July 17, 2023 till September 30, 2024, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company also appointed Bhandari & Associates, Company Secretaries, as the Scrutinizer, for conducting AGM through e-voting process.

About Mahendra N Shah

Mahendra N. Shah was the Group Company Secretary & Group Chief Compliance Officer of IDFC FIRST Bank Limited and has been the Group Head - Governance, Compliance & Secretarial and Senior Advisor – Taxation at IDFC Limited for more than a decade. Currently he is Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of IDFC Limited since May 24, 2019.

Prior to joining IDFC in 2001, Shah worked with International Paper Limited for a period of six years as Director Finance and Company Secretary where he was in charge of finance function and regulatory compliances. He has worked as Head of Taxation in SKF Bearings India Limited where he was responsible for Direct and Indirect Taxation matters across India. He also worked for a short period with Pfizer Ltd as Finance Officer. He is currently Managing Director of IDFC Limited.

About Bipin Gemani

Bipin Gemani was CFO of IDFC Bank Limited. He joined IDFC Limited in 1997 and was a Group Director – Finance. In this role, he was responsible for Finance & Accounts and Taxation. Prior to joining IDFC, Gemani worked with Atlas Copco (India) Limited as GM Finance for 9 years

IDFC Ltd Shares

The shares of IDFC on Monday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹112.60, down by 1.10 percent.

