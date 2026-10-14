IDBI Bank Stake Sale For ₹52,878 Crore, How Nine-Year Journey From RBI Restrictions To Fairfax Takeover Unfolded

IDBI Bank's nine-year turnaround culminates in a Rs 52,878 crore Fairfax stake sale. |

Mumbai: IDBI Bank's nine-year journey from regulatory restrictions to strategic disinvestment has reached a major milestone, with the government approving the sale of a 60.72 per cent controlling stake to Fairfax Financial Holdings for Rs 52,878 crore.

The transaction marks a significant development in India's banking sector, following years of financial restructuring, regulatory scrutiny and multiple rounds of bidding.

2017–2019: RBI Restrictions And LIC Takeover

May 2017: The Reserve Bank of India placed IDBI Bank under its Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework due to weak capital adequacy, deteriorating asset quality and financial losses. Net non-performing assets had crossed 13 percent.

January 2019: Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired a 51 percent controlling stake in the bank. Subsequently, RBI classified IDBI Bank as a private-sector lender for regulatory purposes.

2021–2022: Recovery And Disinvestment Plans

March 2021: RBI removed IDBI Bank from the PCA framework after nearly four years, following improvements in its financial performance.

April 2021: LIC approved a proposal to reduce its shareholding alongside the government's planned disinvestment.

May 2021: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved strategic disinvestment, including transfer of management control.

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October 2022: The government invited expressions of interest for selling a combined 60.72 percent stake, comprising 30.48 percent held by the government and 30.24 per cent by LIC.

2023–2024: Bidders Face Regulatory Scrutiny

January 2023: Multiple prospective investors submitted expressions of interest.

July 2024: Potential bidders received security clearances from the Home Ministry and underwent RBI's fit-and-proper assessment.

2026: Bidding Setbacks And Final Approval

January 2026: The government invited financial bids for the strategic stake sale.

February 2026: Fairfax Financial Holdings and Dubai-based Emirates NBD submitted their financial offers.

March 2026: The government paused the process after bids fell below the reserve price.

April 2026: Authorities revived the disinvestment exercise and reviewed available options.

July 2026: Revised financial bids were invited and subsequently received from both bidders.

October 2026: CCEA approved Fairfax's acquisition of a 60.72 per cent controlling stake for Rs 52,878 crore.

Following the transaction, the government and LIC will jointly retain a 34 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, marking a new chapter in the lender's ownership structure.