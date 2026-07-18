IDBI Bank Q1 FY27 Profit Rises To ₹2,130.57 Crore

Mumbai: IDBI Bank Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,130.57 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026. This marks a year-on-year increase from ₹2,019.18 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.

Total Income Growth

The bank's total consolidated income for the quarter stood at ₹8,633.28 crore. This is up from ₹8,498.53 crore reported in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

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Expenses and Provisions

Total expenditure for Q1 FY27 was ₹6,439.99 crore. This includes provisions (other than tax) and contingencies of ₹636.02 crore.

Exceptional Items Impact

The bank reported an exceptional gain of ₹522.01 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. In the year-ago quarter, there was an exceptional loss of ₹385.30 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the period were ₹1.98. This compares to ₹1.88 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Capital Adequacy Ratios

As of 30 June 2026, the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratio was 27.04%. The Additional Tier 1 ratio stood at 26.50%.

Auditor's Review

The unaudited consolidated financial results were reviewed by joint statutory auditors Chokshi & Chokshi LLP and Suri & Co. They issued an unmodified review report on the financial statements.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.