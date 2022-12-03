e-Paper Get App
IDBI Bank re-appoints Singhal, Kallapur as independent directors

Singhal has over three decades of experience in the Reserve Bank of India, while Kallapur is a professor of accounting and deputy dean at the Indian School of Business.

Michael CorreyaUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 02:15 PM IST
File Image
IDBI Bank has re-appointed Deepak Singhal and Sanjay G. Kallapur to the board of directors both for a second term of four years under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. Singhal’s term will start from February 28 and Kallapur’s from March 5, the bank informed the stock exchanges today.

Singhal has a Bachelor's and a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Allahabad University and is a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. He has over three decades of experience in the Reserve Bank of India and has a record of successful delivery through a range of challenging and diverse assignments.

He also represented RBI on the Standards Implementation Group of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. He retired as RBI Executive Director in January 2019. He has worked at Equirus Capital Private Ltd and Cogent EServices Private Ltd, among other places.

Kallapur has a PhD in Business Economics from Harvard University and ACMA from Institute of Cost Accountants of India. He is professor of accounting and deputy dean at the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. He was a tenured associate professor at the Krannert School of Management, Purdue University, USA. He has been on the Board of Life Insurance Corporation of India.

