IDBI Bank Q2 FY27 Net Profit Up 4% To ₹2,205 Crore, Operating Profit Rises 33%

IDBI Bank |

Mumbai: IDBI Bank Ltd announced its financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026, with net profit standing at ₹2,205 crore. This represents a 4% quarter-on-quarter increase from ₹2,115 crore in Q1 FY27.

Operating Performance

The bank's operating profit for Q2 FY27 was ₹2,893 crore, a 33% quarter-on-quarter increase from ₹2,168 crore in Q1 FY27. Net Interest Income (NII) stood at ₹4,228 crore in Q2 FY27, marking a year-on-year growth of 29% and a quarter-on-quarter growth of 21%.

Key Ratios

Net Interest Margin (NIM) increased to 4.11% for Q2 FY27, up 40 bps year-on-year and 50 bps quarter-on-quarter. The Return on Assets (ROA) was 1.83%. Cost to income ratio reduced to 48.17% in Q2 FY27, a quarter-on-quarter reduction of 385 bps.

Business Growth

Total business increased by 18% year-on-year to ₹6,27,216 crore as of 30 September 2026. Total deposits grew 17% year-on-year to ₹3,55,684 crore, and net advances increased 18% year-on-year to ₹2,71,533 crore. CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits rose 12% year-on-year to ₹1,55,877 crore, with the CASA ratio at 43.82% as of 30 September 2026.

Asset Quality

Gross NPA (Non-Performing Assets) ratio improved to 2.12% as of 30 September 2026, down from 2.65% a year ago. Net NPA ratio also improved to 0.17% from 0.21% on 30 September 2025. Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood at 99.24% as of 30 September 2026.

Capital Position

CRAR (Capital to Risk Weighted Assets Ratio) improved to 27.10% as of 30 September 2026, up from 25.39% a year earlier. Tier 1 Capital stood at 26.55% as of 30 September 2026, compared to 23.79% on 30 September 2025.

Bank Initiatives and Recognition

IDBI Bank launched a Salary Account Package for Central Government Employees. The bank received the 17th Development Leadership Award 2026 for its contributions to agriculture finance and rural development. It also secured the Finnoviti 2026 Award for Integrated Audit and was recognised with the Excellence in Leadership on Innovative Audit Solutions Award and the Innovation in Internal Audit Award 2026.

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