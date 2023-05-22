IDBI Bank appoints Jayakumar S. Pillai as Deputy Managing Director | Image: IDBI Bank (Representative)

IDBI Bank on Monday approved the appointment of Jayakumar S. Pillai as Deputy Managing Director on the Board of the bank, the company announced through an exchange filing. The bank's board of directors approved the appointment for a period of three years from the date of his taking charge as approved by the RBI.

Jayakumar S. Pillai has 32 years and 7 months of experience in Canara Bank. He has headed branches in various scales across different geographies and has rich experience in branch banking, mobilization of retail resources, Credit delivery in sectors like Retail, Agriculture, MSME and Recovery. He has also worked as Chief Executive of Canara Bank's UK operations for over 4 years and gained experience in International banking.

Further, he also worked as Wing Head in the Bank's mid corporate credit department in HO. Worked as Chairman of Bank's Credit Committee at HO as well as Chairman of General Manager's Credit approval committee-thus gained experience in RAM sectors, Corporate Credit, handling of stressed assets. He is presently working as Chief General Manager and Circle Head in Canara Bank, Mumbai.

IDBI shares

The shares of IDBI Bank on Monday at 11:18 am IST were at Rs 54.90, down by 0.091 per cent.

