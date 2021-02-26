ICSI declares results of Company Secretaries Examinations held in December 2020

The result of Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) of Company Secretaries examinations held in December, 2020 has been declared on 25th February, 2021 at New Delhi and released to all the Regional and Chapter Offices of the Institute throughout the country for information of all concerned. In addition to making available the result along with subject wise break-up of marks on the Institute’s website — www.icsi.edu the ICSI has extended the facility of downloading of e-Result-cum-Marks Statement by the examinees of Executive Programme examination.

In Executive Programme (Old Syllabus) examination 15.21% of candidates passed in Module – I and 21.28% in Module – II, while in Executive Programme (New Syllabus) examination 8.27% of candidates passed in Module – I and 15.49% in Module – II.

In Professional Programme (Old Syllabus) examination 27.88% of candidates passed in Module – I, 28.26% in Module – II and 33.37% in Module – III, while in Professional Programme (New Syllabus) examination 19.39% of candidates passed in Module – I, 17.81% in Module – II and 34.52% in Module – III.

Tanmay Agarwal from Jaipur examination centre and Akanksha Gupta appeared from Indore examination centre have secured All -India First Rank in Executive Programme (Old Syllabus) and Executive Programme (New Syllabus) Examination respectively.

Sudarshan Vijaykumar Maharshi appeared from Aurangabad examination centre and Tanya Pradeep Grover appeared from Vapi examination centre have secured All-India First Rank in Professional Programme (Old Syllabus) and Professional Programme (New Syllabus) Examination respectively.