ICICI Securities Q3 results: PAT rises 42% to Rs 380 cr; 52% jump in revenues

ICICI Securities reported a 42 per cent growth in profit after tax at Rs. 380 crore for the December 2021 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit at Rs 267 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal, the company said.

The company posted a 52 per cent rise in revenue at Rs 942 crore in the quarter led by all round performance across business segments.

''Our broad-based and digital-led customer acquisition engine continues to break previous quarterly records. During the quarter, 68 per cent of customers acquired are under 30 years of age," stated managing director and chief executive officer Vijay Chandok said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 05:11 PM IST