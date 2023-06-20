ICICI Securities Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: ICICI Securities (Representative)

ICICI Securities on Tuesday announced the allotment of 4,020 equity shares to employees as stock option under ICICI Securities Limited - Employees Stock Option Scheme - 2017, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 5 each.

ICICI Securities shares

The shares of ICICI securities on Tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 508.55, down by 1.99 percent.

