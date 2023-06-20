 ICICI Securities Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessICICI Securities Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

ICICI Securities Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 5 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
ICICI Securities Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: ICICI Securities (Representative)

ICICI Securities on Tuesday announced the allotment of 4,020 equity shares to employees as stock option under ICICI Securities Limited - Employees Stock Option Scheme - 2017, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 5 each.

ICICI Securities shares

The shares of ICICI securities on Tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 508.55, down by 1.99 percent.

Read Also
ICICI Securities Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

SBI Card Allots 1,21,250 Equity shares As ESOP

SBI Card Allots 1,21,250 Equity shares As ESOP

Animeta Onboards High-profile Gaming Creators And Big Food Creators

Animeta Onboards High-profile Gaming Creators And Big Food Creators

Thriwe Expands Operations In Saudi Arabia Through JV Partnership With Multi-billion Conglomerate Al...

Thriwe Expands Operations In Saudi Arabia Through JV Partnership With Multi-billion Conglomerate Al...

ICICI Securities Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

ICICI Securities Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Bharat Electronics Bags Orders worth Rs 5900 Crore

Bharat Electronics Bags Orders worth Rs 5900 Crore