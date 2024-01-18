 ICICI Prudential Shares Plunge 10% After Q3 Earnings
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessICICI Prudential Shares Plunge 10% After Q3 Earnings

ICICI Prudential Shares Plunge 10% After Q3 Earnings

Its market valuation fell Rs 4,320.16 crore to Rs 69,842.69 during the morning trade.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
article-image
ICICI Prudential Shares Plunge 10% After Q3 Earnings | Image: ICICI (Representative)

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance plunged 10 per cent on Thursday after the company reported a flat net profit of Rs 227 crore in December quarter.

The stock fell 10 per cent to Rs 463.50 on the BSE.

It tumbled 10 per cent to Rs 463.45 on the NSE.

Its market valuation fell Rs 4,320.16 crore to Rs 69,842.69 during the morning trade.

Financial highlights Q3FY24

The company had posted a profit of Rs 221 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Read Also
Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: HDFC Bank Net Profit Jumps To ₹17,257.87 Cr; L&T Technology Net Profit...
article-image

During the third quarter of this fiscal the net premium income increased to Rs 9,929 crore, as against Rs 9,465 crore in the same period a year ago, ICICI Prudential Life said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The assets under management of the company increased to Rs 2,86,676 crore as against Rs 2,51,884 crore at the end of third quarter of previous fiscal, it said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Star Housing Finance Net Profit Rises To ₹2.52 Cr; Sterling and Wilson...

Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Star Housing Finance Net Profit Rises To ₹2.52 Cr; Sterling and Wilson...

Salary ₹15 Lakhs? Here's How You Stop Dreading The Taxes & Maximize Your Savings

Salary ₹15 Lakhs? Here's How You Stop Dreading The Taxes & Maximize Your Savings

Akasa Air Orders 150 Boeing 737 Max Planes To Expand Domestic & International Operations

Akasa Air Orders 150 Boeing 737 Max Planes To Expand Domestic & International Operations

Google-Owned YouTube To Lay Off 100 Employees From Creator Management Teams: Report

Google-Owned YouTube To Lay Off 100 Employees From Creator Management Teams: Report

ICICI Prudential Shares Plunge 10% After Q3 Earnings

ICICI Prudential Shares Plunge 10% After Q3 Earnings