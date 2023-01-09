ICICI Prudential Life's new business premium up 5.4% on year in Dec | Image: ICICI (Representative)

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Ltd's new business premium rose 5.4% on year to 14.55 bln rupees in December, the company said in an exchange filing.

Additionally, the premium exceeded the 12.65 billion rupees in November and the 12.08 billion rupees in October.

The new business premium increased by around 10.1% from April through December, reaching 112.87 billion rupees.

The annualised premium equivalent for the private life insurance was 7.22 billion rupees in December, down 2.6% from the previous year, and it was 53.41 billion rupees in April through December, up 4.2%.

The retail weighted received premium for the company was 5.77 billion rupees, a 7.8% decrease from the previous year.