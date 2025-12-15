 ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company's IPO Fully Subscribed On The Second Day Of Share Sale
The initial public offering (IPO) of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd, an arm of the ICICI Bank, got fully subscribed on the second day of the share sale. The IPO is an entirely offer-for-sale of more than 4.89 crore shares by its promoter, UK-based Prudential Corporation Holdings, meaning the company will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 02:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd, an arm of the ICICI Bank, got fully subscribed on the second day of share sale on Monday. The IPO received bids for 4,97,60,868 shares against 3,50,15,691 shares on offer, translating into 1.42 times subscription, according to NSE data till 13:27 hours.

Non-institutional investors portion received 2.32 times subscription, while the quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 2.04 times. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category received 61 per cent subscription. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) on Thursday said it has raised Rs 3,022 crore from anchor investors.

