ICICI Prudential announces allotment of 5,260 equity shares | Image: ICICI (Representative)

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited announced that the company has allotted 5,260 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each on April 4, 2023, via an exchange filing.

The equity share allotment is under the company's employee stock option scheme.

Read Also Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd announces allotment of 7,284 equity shares