 Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd announces allotment of 7,284 equity shares
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 01:39 PM IST
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd announces allotment of 7,284 equity shares | Image: Aditya Birla (Representative)

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited informed that the Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Board of Directors of the company has on April 3, 2023, approved the allotment of 7,284 fully paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each, via an exchange filing.

The disclosure is pursuant to the exercise of Restricted Stock Units under Scheme 2017.

The said shares shall rank pari passu with the existing fully paid-up equity shares of the company in all respects.

Consequent to the said allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the company will increase from ₹ 9,48,79,08,470 (94,87,90,847 fully paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each) to ₹ 9,48,79,81,310 (94,87,98,131 fully paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each).





