ICICI Prudential AMC Q2 FY27 Results: Net Profit Falls 7.8% QoQ To Rs 889 Crore; Revenue Rises 7%

ICICI Prudential AMC's Q2 FY27 profit fell 7.8 percent QoQ to Rs 889 crore. |

Mumbai: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited reported a 7.8 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in net profit to Rs 888.96 crore for the September quarter (Q2 FY27), compared with Rs 964.63 crore in the June quarter (Q1 FY27).

Revenue from operations, however, increased 7 percent sequentially to Rs 1,673.79 crore from Rs 1,564.22 crore.

Quarterly Profit Declines

The company's profit before tax declined 6.5 percent to Rs 1,197.70 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 1,280.65 crore in the preceding quarter.

Total income decreased 3.1 percent to Rs 1,690.70 crore from Rs 1,745.02 crore. Other income fell sharply to Rs 16.91 crore from Rs 180.80 crore.

Total expenses increased 6.2 percent to Rs 493 crore from Rs 464.37 crore.

Year-On-Year Performance

Despite the sequential decline, net profit increased 6.1 percent from Rs 837.99 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 16.3 percent from Rs 1,439.06 crore in Q2 FY26.

Total expenses increased from Rs 418.31 crore, while profit before tax rose from Rs 1,092.61 crore.

Half-Year Performance

For the first half of FY27, net profit increased 14.3 percent to Rs 1,853.59 crore from Rs 1,621.61 crore in H1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 16.9 percent to Rs 3,238.01 crore from Rs 2,769.73 crore.

Interim Dividend Announced

The company's board approved an interim dividend of Rs 30 per equity share, with October 21, 2026, fixed as the record date.

The company also disclosed a proposed acquisition of ICICI Securities' portfolio management services business, subject to regulatory approval.

Auditor's Review

The statutory auditor issued an unmodified limited-review conclusion. The previous-year comparative figures were restated following a business transfer and were not audited or reviewed.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.