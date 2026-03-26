ICICI Prudential AMC Board Accepts Director's Resignation, Appoints Rajeev Mittal From March 31

CICI Prudential Asset Management Company has accepted the resignation of Director Guillermo Maldonado-Codina, effective March 30, 2026. |

Mumbai: ICICI Prudential AMC is reshaping its board composition, bringing in global asset management experience while marking the exit of an existing director.

The board noted and accepted the resignation of Guillermo Eduardo Maldonado-Codina, who will step down from his role at the close of business hours on March 30, 2026. He will also cease to be a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee following his exit.

The company has approved the appointment of Rajeev Mittal as a Non-Executive (Additional) Director, effective March 31, 2026. The appointment is subject to approval by shareholders, in line with regulatory requirements governing board changes.

Read Also Britannia Industries Confirms Rakshit Hargave As CEO & Managing Director After Shareholder Approval

Mittal currently serves as Chief Executive Officer at Eastspring Investments Group and is part of the Prudential Group Executive Committee. With over 30 years of experience in asset management, he has held leadership roles at Fidelity International and previously at AIG and PineBridge Investments, including heading regional operations across Asia Pacific and Europe.

The company stated that Mittal is not debarred from holding the office of director by any regulatory authority and has no relationship with existing board members. The changes were approved at the board meeting held on March 26, 2026. ICICI Prudential AMC confirmed that the disclosures were made in compliance with SEBI Listing Regulations and shared with stock exchanges for record purposes.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official filing and does not include external analysis or independent verification.