Britannia Industries Confirms Rakshit Hargave As CEO & Managing Director After Shareholder Approval

Shareholders of Britannia Industries have approved the appointment of Rakshit Hargave as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. |

Mumbai: Britannia Industries has formally sealed a leadership transition after shareholders voted in favor of appointing Rakshit Hargave as the company’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. The decision gives the consumer industry veteran a five-year mandate to steer the biscuit maker’s next phase of growth.

Britannia Industries said members approved Hargave’s appointment through a postal ballot conducted via remote e-voting. The results were declared on Sunday, 15 March 2026 at 11:23 P.M. IST. The role carries a five-year tenure beginning 15 December 2025 and running until 14 December 2030. The appointment also specifies that Hargave will not be liable to retire by rotation, giving him a stable leadership window to guide the company’s strategy and operations.

The appointment traces back to a board decision taken on 10 November 2025 following a recommendation from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. While the board cleared the leadership move earlier, the company required shareholder approval to finalize the appointment. That final step has now been completed through the postal ballot process, making Hargave’s leadership position official.

Hargave brings decades of experience across the consumer and retail sectors in India and overseas markets. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Birla Opus, the paint venture from the Aditya Birla Group. Earlier in his career, he led operations at Beiersdorf for the NIVEA business across India, Africa, ASEAN, and ANZ markets. His professional journey also includes leadership roles at Hindustan Unilever’s Lakme Lever division, Jubilant FoodWorks—where he helped roll out Domino’s Pizza’s well-known 30-minute delivery promise—and Nestlé India, where he managed the Maggi noodles brand.

Beyond fast-moving consumer goods, Hargave has also worked at Tata Motors after completing his engineering education. He holds an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies and an electrical engineering degree from IIT (BHU) Varanasi, which later recognized him with its Distinguished Young Alumni Award. According to the company’s disclosure, he has no familial relationship with Britannia’s directors and is not barred from holding the office by any regulatory authority. Britannia said the update was disclosed to stock exchanges under Regulation 30 of SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements framework.

Disclaimer: This article is generated solely from information contained in the company’s official stock exchange filing dated 15 March 2026 and the annexed disclosure document. No external sources or additional reporting have been used.