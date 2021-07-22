ICICI Lombard Q1 net profit falls 62% to Rs 152 cr on COVID impact

The deep cuts in the bottomline arising from the health portfolio left the combined ratio, which is a key profitability gauge for general insurers, at a high 121.3 per cent in the reporting quarter compared to 99.7 per cent a year ago and 99.8 per cent in FY21, the company said in a statement.

"The combined ratio includes COVID-19 impact on health book of Rs 602 crore in the reporting quarter, as against Rs 20 crore in Q1 of FY21 and Rs 339 crore for the year of FY21," it said.

Combined ratio is the net incurred claims/net earned premium plus management expenses minus the commission on reinsurance/net written premium.

Higher payout led to a 62.1 per cent plunge in pre-tax profit to Rs 202 crore from Rs 531 crore a year ago, but was cushioned by steep capital gains from investments which jumped to Rs 244 crore from Rs 61 crore.

"Consequently, net income declined to Rs 152 crore in the reporting quarter, down 61.9 per cent from Rs 398 crore a year ago," it said, adding this had the return on average equity plunging to a low 8.1 per cent from 25.1 per cent.

The higher payout has also narrowed down its solvency ratio to 2.76-times from 2.90-times in March 2021 but it is still much higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.50x.

Ahead of the earnings, the ICICI Lombard counter rallied 4.34 per cent to Rs 1,542 on the BSE whose benchmark Sensex was on a song, surging 1.22 per cent or over 638 points after three days of sell-off.