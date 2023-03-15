 ICICI Lombard General Insurance allots shares worth Rs 2 lakh to employees as stock option
ICICI Lombard General Insurance allots shares worth Rs 2 lakh to employees as stock option

The company has assigned the shares worth Rs 2,46,500 under the ICICI Lombard Employees Stock Option Scheme-2005.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
ICICI Lombard General Insurance

ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Wednesday allotted 24,650 equity shares worth Rs 10 each to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company has assigned the shares worth Rs 2,46,500 under the ICICI Lombard Employees Stock Option Scheme-2005.

The equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company.

The shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Wednesday at 12:46 pm IST were at 1,070.95, down by 0.098 per cent.

