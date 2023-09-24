ICICI Lombard Appoints Sanjeev Mantri As Managing Director & CEO Of The Company | Image: ICICI (Representative)

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited on Sunday announced that the Board of Directors based on the recommendation of the Board Nomination and Remuneration Committee have approved the appointment of Sanjeev Mantri, presently Executive Director of the Company, as Managing Director & CEO of the Company with effect from December 1, 2023 or the date of approval from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), whichever is later for the period of five (5) consecutive years or his date of retirement whichever is earlier, subject to approval of IRDAI and the Members of the Company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

As per the regulatory filing, the Board of Directors have noted and taken on record that Bhargav Dasgupta, post his resignation from the services of the Company, would be officiating his current responsibilities as Managing Director and CEO till the close of business hours on November 30, 2023.

About Sanjeev Mantri

Sanjeev Mantri joined ICICI Lombard in 2015 as Executive Director spearheading the retail division of the Company and since then has been responsible for distribution of products across motor dealership, agency, bancassurance, direct and alternate channels and in charge of strategy, products, analytics, pricing, marketing, and corporate communication verticals of the Company.

Sanjeev Mantri, as an Executive Director has significantly contributed towards the growth of the Retail business and improved the Company’s position in terms of revenue and profitability in the general insurance sector. Sanjeev Mantri was a key member in the listing of the shares of the Company on the stock exchanges, the merger of erstwhile Bharti Axa with the Company and the integration process.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited shares

The shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited on Friday at 3:30pm closed at Rs 1,347.65, down by 0.59 percent.

