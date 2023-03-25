ICICI Lombard announces allotment of 3,000 equity shares

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited announced that the Company has allotted 3,000 equity shares of ₹10 each on March 24, 2023 to the eligible employee(s)/ participant(s) who had exercised the stock options under ICICI Lombard Employees Stock Option Scheme-2005, via an exchnage filing.
The said equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respect.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)