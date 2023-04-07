ICICI Lombard allots shares worth Rs 70,000 to employees as stock options | Image: ICICI Lombard (Representative)

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited on Friday allocated 7,000 shares to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares worth Rs 10 each were given under the ICICI Lombard Employees Stock Options Scheme- 2005.

The company also added that the equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company in all respects.

ICICI Lombard on March 25, announced allotment of 3,000 equity shares.

ICICI Lombard shares

The shares of ICICI Lombard on Thursday closed at Rs 1,089.85, down by 0.29 per cent.

