ICICI Lombard Allots Equity Shares Under Employee Stock Option | Image: ICICI Lombard (Representative)

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company announced the allotment of 9,430 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each under ICICI Lombard Employees Stock Option Scheme-2005.

The face value of the equity Shares will be Rs 10 each.

ICICIGI Shares

The shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd on Wednesday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 1,263.35, up by 2.07 per cent.

