 ICICI Lombard Allots Equity Shares Under Employee Stock Option
The face value of the equity Shares will be Rs 10 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 04:32 PM IST
ICICI Lombard Allots Equity Shares Under Employee Stock Option | Image: ICICI Lombard (Representative)

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company announced the allotment of 9,430 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each under ICICI Lombard Employees Stock Option Scheme-2005.

ICICIGI Shares

The shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd on Wednesday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 1,263.35, up by 2.07 per cent.

ICICI Bank Allots Equity share Worth 1,74,811 To Employees As Stock Option
article-image

