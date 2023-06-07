ICICI Lombard Allots Equity Shares Under Employee Stock Option

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company announced the allotment of 9,430 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each under ICICI Lombard Employees Stock Option Scheme-2005.
The face value of the equity Shares will be Rs 10 each.
ICICIGI Shares
The shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd on Wednesday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 1,263.35, up by 2.07 per cent.
