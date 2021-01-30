ICICI Bank's Q3 net profit increases 17% to Rs 5,498 cr

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 17.73 per cent jump in its December quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 5,498.15 crore, as against Rs 4,670.10 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, the country's second largest private sector lender by assets showed a 19.12 per cent rise in the post-tax profit at Rs 4,939.59 crore for the reporting quarter, up from Rs 4.146.46 crore in the October-December 2019 period.

Its total income increased to Rs 24,416 crore from the year-ago's Rs 23,638 crore, while the total expenditure was lower at Rs 15,596 crore as against Rs 16,089 crore.