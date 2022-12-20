e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessICICI Bank to reward employees with shares over Rs 10 lakh as stock options

ICICI Bank to reward employees with shares over Rs 10 lakh as stock options

The shares that will be allotted to the employees will be worth Rs 2 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
ICICI Bank to reward employees with shares over Rs 10 lakh as stock options | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

ICICI Bank on Tuesday announced that it will allot 521,881 equity shares worth Rs 10,43,762 under the Employee Stock Option Scheme through an exchange filing.

The shares that will be allotted to the employees will be worth Rs 2 each.

ICICI Bank in March 2022 allotted 2,26,283 equity shares worth Rs 2 each under the ESOS scheme.

On Tuesday at 12: 30 pm IST the share price of ICICI Bank was at Rs 901.25 down by 0.57 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

ICICI Bank to reward employees with shares over Rs 10 lakh as stock options

ICICI Bank to reward employees with shares over Rs 10 lakh as stock options

PDG plans to expand to other Indian cities; invest about $300 mn on each location

PDG plans to expand to other Indian cities; invest about $300 mn on each location

Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried agrees to to be extradited to US

Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried agrees to to be extradited to US

Adani Group firm VCPL bought 8.27% stake in open offer: NDTV

Adani Group firm VCPL bought 8.27% stake in open offer: NDTV

Petrol, diesel prices today: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Petrol, diesel prices today: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities