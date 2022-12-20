ICICI Bank to reward employees with shares over Rs 10 lakh as stock options | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

ICICI Bank on Tuesday announced that it will allot 521,881 equity shares worth Rs 10,43,762 under the Employee Stock Option Scheme through an exchange filing.

The shares that will be allotted to the employees will be worth Rs 2 each.

ICICI Bank in March 2022 allotted 2,26,283 equity shares worth Rs 2 each under the ESOS scheme.

On Tuesday at 12: 30 pm IST the share price of ICICI Bank was at Rs 901.25 down by 0.57 per cent.