ICICI Bank to raise Rs 250 billion through NCDs | File

ICICI Bank on Saturday announced that it will raise Rs 250 billion through non-convertible debentures in domestic markets by way of private placement, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company will also be issuing bonds/notes/offshore certificates of deposits in overseas markets up to $1.50 billion in single or multiple tranches for over a year.

The board has also authorised buyback of debt securities within the limits of the law.

The company also announced the extension of tenure of G Srinivas as the Chief Risk Officer of the Bank by another three years with effect from August 1, 2023 till July 31, 2026.

ICICI Bank quarterly earnings

ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter reported total income of Rs 36,108.88 crore, total expenses of Rs 22,282.50 crore and net profit of Rs 9,121.87 crore.

ICICI Bank ESOPs

ICICI Bank on April 21 allotted shares worth Rs 6.24 lakh to employees as stock options.

ICICI Bank shares

The shares of ICICI Bank on Friday closed at Rs 887.60m down by 0.76 per cent.