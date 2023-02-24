ICICI Bank signs tripartite agreement with Old RTA and New RTA | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

ICICI Bank Limited informed change of the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of the Bank for equity shares, via an exchange filing.

In term of Regulation 7(4) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Bank has entered into Tripartite Agreement on February 22, 2023 with KFin Technologies Limited (New RTA) and 3i Infotech Limited (Old RTA).

