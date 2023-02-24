e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessICICI Bank signs tripartite agreement with Old RTA and New RTA

ICICI Bank signs tripartite agreement with Old RTA and New RTA

The tripartite agreement has been entered into with KFin Technologies Limited (New RTA) and 3i Infotech Limited (Old RTA) on February 22, 2023

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
ICICI Bank signs tripartite agreement with Old RTA and New RTA | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

ICICI Bank Limited informed change of the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of the Bank for equity shares, via an exchange filing.

In term of Regulation 7(4) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Bank has entered into Tripartite Agreement on February 22, 2023 with KFin Technologies Limited (New RTA) and 3i Infotech Limited (Old RTA).

Read Also
ICICI Bank announced allotment of 1,23,120 equity shares
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

PVR opens 11 screen multiplex at Lulu Mall in Lucknow, UP

PVR opens 11 screen multiplex at Lulu Mall in Lucknow, UP

IndiGo may sign pact with Airbus to purchase several aircraft

IndiGo may sign pact with Airbus to purchase several aircraft

Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 82.74 against dollar

Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 82.74 against dollar

TCS titled a Leader in Open Finance IT Services by Everest Group

TCS titled a Leader in Open Finance IT Services by Everest Group

ICICI Bank signs tripartite agreement with Old RTA and New RTA

ICICI Bank signs tripartite agreement with Old RTA and New RTA