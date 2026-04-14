ICICI Bank Schedules April 18 Earnings Calls To Discuss FY26 Results With Media & Investors

ICICI Bank will host two conference calls on April 18, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. |

Mumbai: ICICI Bank is lining up back-to-back conversations with key stakeholders as it prepares to walk through its latest financial performance, signaling a structured approach to market communication.

Schedules Dual Calls

The bank has planned two separate conference calls on April 18, 2026, targeting distinct audiences. The first, at 4:00 p.m. IST, is designed for media interactions, while the second at 5:00 p.m. IST focuses on analysts and investors.

Read Also ICICI Bank Allots 8,906 Equity Shares Under Employee Scheme

This staggered format allows tailored discussions while covering the same financial results for the quarter and full year ended March 31, 2026.

Expands Investor Access

ICICI Bank has opened multiple dial-in routes to ensure broad participation across geographies. Participants can join using universal access numbers or toll-free lines available in India, Hong Kong, Singapore, the UK, and the US. The bank has also enabled pre-registration to streamline access, reflecting its effort to simplify investor engagement and reduce call-time friction.

Strengthens Communication Strategy

By hosting dedicated sessions for media and the investment community, the bank is emphasizing clarity and segmentation in its messaging. The approach suggests a focus on addressing varied stakeholder expectations—media seeking headlines and narratives, and analysts looking for deeper financial insights and forward-looking cues.

Builds Transparency Ahead

The bank plans to upload audio recordings and transcripts of both calls on its website after the sessions conclude. This move ensures continued access to information beyond live participants and reinforces transparency around its financial disclosures.

ICICI Bank’s structured outreach around its FY26 results highlights its continued push to maintain open, accessible communication with all key market participants.

Disclaimer: This article is based on a regulatory filing and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation. Readers should consult financial advisors before making decisions.