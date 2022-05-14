ICICI Bank lists $1.90 bn foreign currency bonds on India INX

ICICI Bank announced the secondary listing of its foreign currency bonds under the Global Medium Note (GMTN) Programme on India International Exchange (IFSC) Limited (India INX) in the presence of Praveen Trivedi, Executive Director, International Financial Services Centers Authority (IFSCA) during the listing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Sriram Iyer, Head-International Banking Group, Global Remittances and NRI Services, ICICI Bank said, “GIFT City holds high promise for all businesses with global needs from corporates, funds, wealth managers, start-ups and Global In-House Centers (GIC). We believe that the listing will attract more international investors to our bonds and strengthen our partnership with India INX.”

V Balasubramaniam, MD and CEO, India INX said, “We are immensely glad to establish the prestigious $7.5 billion GMTN programme of ICICI Bank and onboard the instruments of $1.90 billion issued therein on our Global Securities Market platform and we thank ICICI Bank for reposing trust on our exchange, this reaffirms our belief that India INX and the GIFT City have become a promising International Financial Services Centre venue and destination. With this, the total medium- term notes established on India INX are now $69.5+ billion, making our Exchange the platform of choice for issuers of foreign currency bonds.”

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 04:58 PM IST