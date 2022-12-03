Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

ICICI Bank held its Analyst Day in Mumbai with respect to the disclosure under Regulation 30 read with para A of Schedule III and Regulation 46(2) of The Securities And Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

A presentation on the ICICI report was done today. Based on the ICICI report sourced from BCG, Henley Global Citizens Report, Investindia.com, Financial Express, Inc.42, and The Economic Times, the Affluence and Wealth Outlook of India says that the number of Affluent and Elite households is expected to grow from 36 million (2019) to 79 million (2030).

Other key points included an expected 80% increase in HNWIs by 2031, 7.7 million individuals earning more than $1 million in income based on income tax assessments, and India becoming the third largest start-up ecosystem with 108 unicorns.

The ICICI Bank detailed report of the presentation is available here.