ICICI Bank Gets SEBI Warning Letter, FPI Rule Breach Linked To Early Fund Repatriation

SEBI Issues Warning To ICICI Bank. |

Mumbai: ICICI Bank has informed stock exchanges that it received a warning letter from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regarding a regulatory violation linked to a Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI). The disclosure was made by the bank under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations.

According to the bank, SEBI issued the warning letter on June 1, 2026. The bank received the communication on June 2, 2026. The matter relates to the bank’s role as a custodian for FPIs.

Violation Related To Voluntary Retention Route

SEBI said ICICI Bank permitted one FPI to repatriate funds before the completion of the committed retention period under the Voluntary Retention Route (VRR). This was considered a violation of the Reserve Bank of India’s Master Direction dated January 7, 2025, and the SEBI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) Regulations, 2019.

The Voluntary Retention Route allows foreign investors to invest in Indian debt markets while committing to retain a portion of their investments for a specified period. The framework is designed to encourage stable and long-term foreign capital inflows into India.

No Impact On Business Operations

ICICI Bank clarified that the warning letter will not have any material impact on its financial position, operations, or other business activities. The bank stressed that the issue is regulatory in nature and does not affect its core banking business.

The bank also said the disclosure to stock exchanges could not be made within the prescribed timeline because of an inadvertent internal delay.

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Bank Informs Exchanges

The disclosure was signed by Company Secretary Prachiti Lalingkar and was submitted to BSE and NSE. Copies were also shared with overseas exchanges and market bodies where the bank’s securities are listed.

Despite the regulatory warning, ICICI Bank has maintained that the matter does not have any significant impact on its business performance or financial health.

Disclaimer: The warning letter is regulatory in nature, and ICICI Bank stated it has no material impact on business operations.