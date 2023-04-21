ICICI Bank allots shares worth Rs 6.24 lakh to employees as stock options | Image: ICICI Bank (Representative)

ICICI Bank on Friday allocated 3,12,261 shares worth Rs 6,24,522 to employees as stock options, the bank announced through an exchange filing. The shares with face value of Rs 2 each were given under the ICICI Bank Employees Stock Option Scheme 2000.

ICICI Bank on April 18 allocated shares worth Rs 3.97 lakh to employees as stock options.

ICICI Bank shares

The shares of ICICI Bank on Friday at 11:50 were at Rs 894, down by 0.045 per cent.

