 ICICI Bank allots shares worth Rs 3.97 lakh to employees as stock option
ICICI Bank allotted the shares worth Rs 2 each under the Employee Stock Option Scheme.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
ICICI Bank allots shares worth Rs 3.97 lakh to employees as stock option | Image: ICICI Bank (Representative)

ICICI Bank Limited on Tuesday allotted 2,98,730 shares worth Rs 3,97,460 to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. ICICI Bank allotted the shares worth Rs 2 each under the Employee Stock Option Scheme.

ICICI Bank on April 11 allotted 2,27,615 shares under the employee stock option scheme.

ICICI Bank shares

The shares of ICICI Bank on Tuesday at 10:46 am IST were at Rs 902, up by 0.078 per cent.

ICICI Bank allots 227,615 shares under employee stock options scheme
