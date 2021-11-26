iBus Networks signs MoU with iWire Group; to build IoT ecosystem in Asset Tracking Area

iBus Networks announced today the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding with iWire Group, aiming to have both companies becoming technology partners.

The partnership is centered around creating a new IoT ecosystem in asset tracking area to accelerate digital adoption.

As the first step of this partnership, iBus Networks and iWire will collaborate in the development of the business of IOT equipped with both Sigfox terrestrial connectivity and iBus digital infrastructure solution to offer a ubiquitous IoT end-to-end solution.

Ram Sellaratnam, CEO, iBus Networks, said, “Alongside iWire to demonstrate how IOT can supplement existing LPWAN networks using Sigfox protocol for IOT business in India, iBus Networks will bring its expertise in physical and digital infrastructure solutions. iBus Networks with its solution, will amplify the business opportunities of IOT in India.”

This partnership is aspiring to cover applications development and IOT infrastructure in India. iBus and iWire are going to undertake necessary actions in identifying appropriate business opportunities and collectively look forward to deploying the infrastructure for IOT communication services. iBus will primarily focus on designing and developing the indoor and outdoor infrastructure where as iWire will be the exclusive IOT solution provider.

“The Indian internet of things (IoT) market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 13.2 percent for next four years. With our largest communication networks, designed for massive IoT across multiple geographies, we will look for opportunities to deliver immense value in the communities of India. We deliver innovative technologies that can be hyper scaled, and we are excited to partner with iBus Networks to multiply the value in IOT through this partnership.” said Ahmed Fasih Akhtar, Founder, CEO of iWire Group.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 11:34 AM IST