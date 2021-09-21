Indiabulls Housing Finance's Rs 200 cr NCDs public issue oversubscribed 4 times

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBHFL) said on Tuesday that the base issue size of its public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures and unsecured subordinated redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) has been oversubscribed.

It said the issue saw healthy demand in retail category of investors with a total collection of Rs 807.83 crore. The issue also saw good interest from its existing NCD investors.

Overall, the tranche one issue saw interest from investors across series and tenures offering annual, monthly and cumulative interest options.

Edelweiss Financial Services, IIFL Securities and Trust Investment Advisors were lead managers to the NCD issue, which opened on September 6 and closed on September 20.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 06:05 PM IST