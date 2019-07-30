IAA Leadership Awards 2019: Kaushik Roy inducted into the IAA Hall of Fame

Roy was induced into the IAA Hall of Fame for going beyond the call of duty and having made a significant contribution to advertising, marketing and society.

Kaushik Roy, President Brand Strategy and Marketing Communication, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), said “It is a great honor that doesn’t come easy, especially from IAA that has been a global body for 80 years. One must keep the fire in the belly alive: To Grow—Stay Hungry.”

Other than Roy, names like GroupM’s Prasanth Kumar; India Today Group’s Rahul Kanwal; Star India’s Sanjay Gupta; and Dailyhunt’s Virendra Gupta and Umang Bedi were presented IAA Media Agency Leader of the Year; IAA TV Anchor of the Year; IAA Media Person of the Year; and IAA Media Game Changer of the Year respectively.