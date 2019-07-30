IAA Leadership Awards 2019: Kaushik Roy inducted into the IAA Hall of Fame

At the seventh edition of Leadership Awards, IAA India inducted Kaushik Roy into the IAA Hall of Fame. At the same function, The International Advertising Association’s (IAA) India Chapter announced the winners for the seventh edition of the Leadership Awards at St Regis Hotel, Mumbai.
Roy was induced into the IAA Hall of Fame for going beyond the call of duty and having made a significant contribution to advertising, marketing and society.
Kaushik Roy, President Brand Strategy and Marketing Communication, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), said “It is a great honor that doesn’t come easy, especially from IAA that has been a global body for 80 years. One must keep the fire in the belly alive: To Grow—Stay Hungry.”
Other than Roy, names like GroupM’s Prasanth Kumar; India Today Group’s Rahul Kanwal; Star India’s Sanjay Gupta; and Dailyhunt’s Virendra Gupta and Umang Bedi were presented IAA Media Agency Leader of the Year; IAA TV Anchor of the Year; IAA Media Person of the Year; and IAA Media Game Changer of the Year respectively.
Punit Goenka, President, IAA India, MD and CEO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said “The IAA India Chapter has been working relentlessly to enhance the stature of our marquee properties to enrich them with engaging and thought-provoking conversations, and celebrate the commendable work being done by leaders across sectors.
The seventh edition of the IAA Leadership Awards was one such exceptional evening that celebrated and applauded true leaders who have positively contributed to the economy, changed the landscape of the M&E industry and created global brands.”
Along with recognising the professionals, the evening witnessed an interesting panel discussion too. The session on ‘Platform is critical. Content be dammed’ was moderated by CVL Srinivas, Country Manager, WPP India.
The eminent panellists for discussion included names like Punit Misra, CEO, Domestic Broadcast Business, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd; Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment; Nandini Dias, CEO, Lodestar UM, and Pooja Jauhari, CEO, The Glitch.
The discussion touched up on how content, platform and the consumer are interlinked and how content and platform is a function of time and how data-driven insights are helpful in generating timely content.
Bhaskar Das, Group President, Republic TV, Co-Chairperson of IAA Leadership Awards said, “IAA Leadership Awards is a humble attempt to honour industry doyens in the fields of marketing, advertising and media, who have made enormous professional contributions and delivered business success to their companies."
"Because only we know the challenges, the hardships, the dilemma of ethics, the sacrifices and the tough decisions that go into making a leader—to stand tall, to stand true.” Srinivasan Swamy, Chairman and World President IAA emphasised the IAA global priority being one- to grow IAA, get more membership. He said, “We can now trace the progress of Chapters geographically.”
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)