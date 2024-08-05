IAA Autism Campaign: Entries To Be Judged By Elite Creative Juries |

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) has launched an inspiring campaign to raise awareness about autism, judged by an elite panel of creative leaders.

IAA President Avinash Pandey expressed his gratitude, said, "We are fortunate that distinguished creative leaders like Anupama Ramaswamy (Jt MD & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide India), K.V Sridhar -Pops (Global Chief Creative Officer Nihilent Limited & Hypercollective), Mukund Olety (Chief Creative Office, VML) and Raj Nair (Chief Creative Office, Garage) will be lending the benefit of their expertise and time to selecting a winner for this meaningful campaign."

Distinguished Jury Members - List

- Anupama Ramaswamy: Joint Managing Director & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide India

- K.V Sridhar - Pops: Global Chief Creative Officer, Nihilent Limited & Hypercollective

- Mukund Olety: Chief Creative Officer, VML

- Raj Nair: Chief Creative Officer, Garage

About the International Advertising Association (IAA)

The IAA stands as the world's only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association.

With members spanning advertising agencies and media, its structure comprises Corporate Members, Organizational Members, Educational Affiliates, and 56 Chapters across 76 countries.

Headquarterd in New York, it was established 80 years ago and boast a boasts a diverse membership from the world's top economies.

The Indian Chapter: A Beacon of Activity

Membership to the Indian Chapter of the IAA is exclusive, extended by invitation only.

IAA India is well-recognised for hosting several high-profile events and initiatives, including the IAA Leadership Awards, IAA Olive Crown Awards, IndIAA Awards, IAA TechPulse, IAA Voice of Change, IAA Debates, IAA Conversations, IAA Young Turks Forum and an array of IAA Knowledge Seminars, Webinars, Workshops, Conclaves etc.