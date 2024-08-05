'Ah Le Photo Ve ‘MARKET’ Laal Di...': Ashneer Grover Shares Karan Aujla Lyrics Amid Indian Stock Market Crash |

The Indian stock market on Monday (August 5) had a bloodbath at dalal Street, with both the headline indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closing on a red note.

Ashneer Grover's Take on Social Media

Amid this turmoil, Ashneer Grover, the former co-founder and managing director of BharatPe shared his unique perspective on the situation through the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

He posted a creative twist on the lyrics of a popular song by Karan Aujla, reflecting the current market sentiment.

His post read: "Karan Aujla - latest lyrics

Sunla ve ditto same chahidi

Ah le photo ve ‘MARKET’ laal di

Chunni meri rang de lallaria

Ve chunni meri rang de lallaria

Mere yaar di ‘PORTFOLIO’ de naal di"

Grover also shared an image of the Nifty 500 index, which highlighted about the performance of various sectors such as Finance, Technology Services, Producer Manufacturing, Consumer Durables, Non-Energy Minerals, Energy Minerals, and Utilities. The image vividly depicted the widespread decline across these sectors.

Nifty 500 index | Ashneer Grover/X

Bloodbath At Dalal Street - Stock Market Performance on Monday

The Sensex on Monday dropped by 2,222.55 points, or 2.74 per cent, ending the day at 78,759.40. Similarly, the Nifty fell by 662.10 points, or 2.68 per cent, to close at 24,055.60.

Global Sell-Off

The primary cause behind this market plunge is being attributed to a 'global sell-off,' driven by the US Federal Reserve's decision to maintain interest rates between between 5.25 per cent and 5.50 per cent.

Netizens Reaction

